Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $340.57 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.52 or 0.00047555 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $340.57 million and $7.95 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,472,363 coins and its circulating supply is 10,472,363 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

