China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in May

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,483,000 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the April 30th total of 3,376,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 504.9 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Down 6.3 %
OTCMKTS CILJF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
About China Life Insurance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.