China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 151.3% in May

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,483,000 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the April 30th total of 3,376,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 504.9 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS CILJF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

