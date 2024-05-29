Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.68

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

