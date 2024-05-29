CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 996.3% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 11,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

