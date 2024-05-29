Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $10,142,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

