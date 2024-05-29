Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $94,137,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 1.5 %

CHDN opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

