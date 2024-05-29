Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,243,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

