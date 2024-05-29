CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 3.8%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 100,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 107,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

CI&T Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $591.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at $2,304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

