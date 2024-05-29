Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a growth of 272.6% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CLPR
Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 59,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,298. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.24.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -108.57%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clipper Realty
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.