Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a growth of 272.6% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLPR

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 59,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,298. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.