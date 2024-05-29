Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.85.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

