Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAU) Trading Up 0.5%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAU) was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

