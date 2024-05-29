Colleen Tupper Sells 19,710 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 417,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,714. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

