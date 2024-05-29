Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 2,416,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,305,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 437.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

