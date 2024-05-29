Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Community Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY remained flat at $17.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. Community Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.
Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile
