Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBY remained flat at $17.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. Community Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

