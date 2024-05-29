Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 3%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 405,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,923,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $166,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 480,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

