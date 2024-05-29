Comparing Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Adicet Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adicet Bio and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adicet Bio N/A -55.79% -47.60% Eterna Therapeutics N/A -1,466.71% -46.26%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adicet Bio 0 3 5 0 2.63 Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adicet Bio and Eterna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adicet Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 722.65%. Given Adicet Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adicet Bio is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Adicet Bio has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.31, indicating that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adicet Bio and Eterna Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adicet Bio $24.99 million 5.13 -$142.66 million ($2.95) -0.53 Eterna Therapeutics $70,000.00 147.62 -$21.67 million ($4.25) -0.45

Eterna Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adicet Bio. Adicet Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eterna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is also developing ADI-270, an armored gamma delta CAR T cell product candidate targeting renal cell carcinoma for treating other CD70+ solid tumor and hematological malignancies indications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

