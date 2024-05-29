CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in May

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPVF stock remained flat at C$29.89 during trading on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$29.89 and a 52 week high of C$34.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.83.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

