CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in May

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPVF stock remained flat at C$29.89 during trading on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$29.89 and a 52 week high of C$34.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.83.
About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
