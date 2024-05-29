Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CXRX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as high as C$26.50. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares traded.
Concordia International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.04.
Concordia International Company Profile
Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.
