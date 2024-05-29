Contrasting Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Highest Performances and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Dundee N/A -8.31% -6.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highest Performances and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $15.78 million 145.27 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Dundee $6.66 million 13.04 -$28.75 million ($0.17) -5.76

Analyst Recommendations

Highest Performances has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highest Performances and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Highest Performances has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highest Performances beats Dundee on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

