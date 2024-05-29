Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 17,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

About Cordoba Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.