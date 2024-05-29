Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,849,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,552,455 shares.The stock last traded at $54.70 and had previously closed at $55.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

