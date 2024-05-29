Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the April 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,687. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

About Crédit Agricole

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.5657 dividend. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

