Critical Analysis: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) versus Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 284.29%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Captivision.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -16.87% -9.73% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Captivision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.51 Captivision $14.64 million 10.22 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captivision.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Captivision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

