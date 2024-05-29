Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading 13.8% Higher

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09). 723,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 353,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Critical Metals Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

