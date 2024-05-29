Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $266,431,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 771,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.19. 508,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,345. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,102 shares of company stock worth $2,493,172. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

