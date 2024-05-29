Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 14th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

CRT stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.