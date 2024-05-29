CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.87. 519,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 927,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $866.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.51.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

