Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the April 30th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,393.3 days.

Currys Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.