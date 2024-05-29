Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,000 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the April 30th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,393.3 days.
Currys Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
Currys Company Profile
