Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

