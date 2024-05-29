Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. 62,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,246. Daiwa House Industry has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.