Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. 62,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,246. Daiwa House Industry has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
