Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFCO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,667. Dalrada Financial has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative return on equity of 789.22% and a negative net margin of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

