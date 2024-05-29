DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

