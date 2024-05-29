DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0171

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $127.37 million and approximately $15.71 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00121794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

