Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 22220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Lincoln John Moore acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,385.70). Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

