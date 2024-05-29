Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.16 ($20.83) and last traded at €19.00 ($20.65). 53,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.70 ($20.33).

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

