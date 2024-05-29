Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8054 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

