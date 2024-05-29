DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $194.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

