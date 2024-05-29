Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is RS Crum Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

RS Crum Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after purchasing an additional 230,555 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 136,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

