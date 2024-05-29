Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 215,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,470. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

