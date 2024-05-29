Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 6.68% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,127. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

