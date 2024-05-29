Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Up 109.8% in May

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNL opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

