DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. 64,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,385. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5339 per share. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

