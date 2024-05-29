DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in May

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. 64,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,385. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5339 per share. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

