Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of DRETF stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
