DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 293.8% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $112.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.