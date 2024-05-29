DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

