Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESLT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.61 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $183.80 and a 52 week high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

