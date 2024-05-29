Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Elders Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDESY opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. Elders has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $29.79.
Elders Company Profile
