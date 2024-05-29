Elevatus Welath Management Acquires 608 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elevatus Welath Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.04. 6,860,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.