Elevatus Welath Management Buys 421 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $445.08. 2,670,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.03 and its 200-day moving average is $446.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.