Elevatus Welath Management Buys New Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares comprises 3.4% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,666. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $678.43 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

